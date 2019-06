DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect in an attempted access device fraud.

On May 23, the above pictured woman used stolen credit card information to attempt to make a purchase of over $2,500.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may know the identity of the woman is asked to contact Det. Meier at 717-909-9246 or by email at smeier@susquehannatwp.com