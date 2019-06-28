Stars of HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ donate $1.5 million, playhouse to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The stars of the hit HGTV show ‘Fixer Upper’ are bringing smiles to the faces of patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

According to the hospital, Chip and Joanna Gaines traveled to Memphis, Tennessee last week to present the hospital with a check for $1.5 million and gift the St. Jude Target House with a new permanent playhouse they designed.

The money was raised during the a social media challenge the couple created known as the #chipinchallenge.

Chip asked fans and friends to help him raise more than $230,000, the amount the couple donated to the hospital in 2017. He teamed up with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Kacey Musgraves, Florida Georgia Line, Jessie James Decker and Drew Barrymore to achieve the goal. Each of the celebrities.

The Magnolia moguls raised $1.5 million, far surpassing that goal, according to the Magnolia website.