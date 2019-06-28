× State Police seek ‘greasy’ bald man who tried to get girls to go look at fish in Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, PA — State Police in Franklin County are investigating a possible case of child luring in the Fayetteville area. Two girls were walking in the area of Cameo Dr. and Medallion Dr. around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. A man pulled up to the girls and started taking to them about fishing. He asked the girls if they wanted to go see some fish.

The girls then ran away from the vehicle when they felt he made a move to exit his vehicle. The man then left the area in the vehicle towards Rt. 30 (Lincoln Way East). The girls were unable to determine which direction the vehicle turned onto Rt. 30.

The vehicle was described as an older model matte gray “van” or SUV with tinted windows. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown. No damage was observed on the vehicle. No registration was obtained, including state of issuance. No other identifying marks were observed on the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a heavy-set white male. He is described as being bald with sun spots on his head, “greasy” or sweaty, yellowish teeth, no visible tattoos, mildly slurred speech, hairy blonde arms, and possibly in the 60 year old age range. The man was the only occupant in the vehicle. No weapons or animals were observed in the vehicle.

At this time, PSP Chambersburg is attempting to identify the vehicle and male driver. Any person with information is asked to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161. Reference incident number PA19-850212.