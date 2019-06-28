× UPDATE: Portion of U.S. 422 near Palmyra Borough to remain closed through weekend

LEBANON COUNTY, PA — PennDOT says 422 will remain closed near Palmyra Borough in North Londonderry Township through the weekend. A contractor found at least a 7 foot void a camera is being brought in to get a better look. Officials hope to be able to temporarily fill it with grout early next week to reopen for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The roadway was closed today so that Lebanon County maintenance crews could conduct a drilling inspection in the westbound lane as a result of additional settlement.

The official detour, which will include signage to inform motorists, will involve Lingle Avenue to Palmyra Road to US 322 to PA 934.

