Water Advisory in parts of Lower Paxton, Susquehanna Townships

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County — A vehicle crash involving a fire hydrant is resulting in discolored water in portions of Susquehanna and Lower Paxton Townships. The crash happened a little before noon today. SUEZ crews are working to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible. Affected customers are advised to run a basement or kitchen cold water tap to clear this issue, which could take several minutes. SUEZ thanks customers affected by the accident for their cooperation and understanding as our crews work to rid the system of resultant discolored water, which will take several hours to complete. SUEZ will be using their rapid dialer system to contact customers in the affected area shortly.