York man sentenced on health care fraud charges

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Nagy Mohamed Abdelhamed, age 68, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on June 27, 2019, by U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones, III, to two years’ probation on Health Care Fraud charges stemming from his fraudulent receipt of Medicaid and SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamp benefits.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Abdelhamed applied for Medicaid and SNAP benefits with the York County Assistance Office in August of 2014, even though he owned a four bedroom residence in York, a gas station in York, a 2008 Mercedes Benz E350 automobile, received $1,124 a month in Social Security disability benefits, and held approximately $58,500 in eight different bank accounts.

On August 22, 2014, Abdelhamed sold his gas station for $172,883 and deposited $87,016 of the sales proceeds into a bank account. Abdelhamed did not notify the York County Assistance Office of the sale or his receipt of the sales proceeds and continued to receive Medicaid and SNAP benefits into 2018. As a result, Abdelhamed fraudulently obtained approximately $29,337 in benefits, including approximately $20,000 in Medicaid benefits.

Judge Jones also ordered Abdelhamed to pay restitution in the amount of $29,337.

The matter was investigated by the Harrisburg Offices of the FBI and the HHS Office of Inspector General. Assistant U. S. Attorney Kim Douglas Daniel is prosecuting the case.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office