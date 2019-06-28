York Revolution Pride Night Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett spoke with Doug Eppler, Director of Marketing and Communications and Mary Beth Ching, Pride Night Advocate/Coordinator about tonight's 3rd annual Pride Night.

It’s the York Revolution's 3rd annual Pride Night, which this year falls on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, the first rally/demonstration of notice for the LGBT community fighting back against discrimination. We are also excited to host the The Long Road to LGBTQ+ Equality history exhibit, which chronicles 50 years of efforts in Pennsylvania to pass statewide non-discrimination protections.

We’ll also welcome back the Harrisburg Gay Men’s Chorus for the performance of the national anthem and the UCC Open & Affirming Singers, who will sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” The concourse will feature a number of LGBTQ advocacy and education organizations, Carla Christopher of the Equality Fest will address the crowd before the game, and FOX 43’s Bradon Long will speak and throw out a ceremonial first pitch!