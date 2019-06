× Amazon truck crash on I-83 at Emigsville exit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An Amazon tractor-trailer crash on I-83 has lanes restricted in both directions.

The crash happened at exit 24 for Emigsville around 4 p.m.

PennDOT says the tractor-trailer is on the median causing the lane restrictions, both northbound and southbound.

State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.