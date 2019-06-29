Civil War reenactment at the Robert Fulton Birthplace Museum and garden in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The Solanco Historical Society held a Civil War reenactment today in Fulton Township.

Around 1,000 people showed up to watch actors dressed in 19th-century military uniforms reenact the Civil War.

There were plenty of historical things to see and do including conversations with Union and Confederate soldiers and different weapons used in the war.

"Some people like to know a little more history then they have been taught, and many people come out here about things they never knew before," said educator and author, Joel Moore, "We are here to try and help people remember it, and keep our ancestors' lives still fresh in people's minds."

The reenactment will also happen on Sunday, June 30 starting at 10 a.m.