Neighbors fed up with Route-422 sinkhole repair detour traffic

NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY — Route 422 in Palmyra is expected to remain closed through the weekend after a contractor found a nearly 7-foot void.

Drivers are now forced to take a detour, however some residents say that detou is a problem — creating heavy traffic and speeding through quiet neighborhoods.

“They’re trying to do 40 maybe 50 miles per hour,” said Diana Frey.

Those living along East Maple Street in North Londonderry Township, say every time a sinkhole has to be repaired along 422 the road is shut down, creating detours.

Frey says it’s an open invitation for traffic violations right in front of what many once considered a quiet and safe neighborhood.

“You used to be able to to walk with the dogs safely or bike but you can’t even do that anymore,” said Frey.

This week, PennDOT announced temporary repairs ahead of the July 4 weekend, after a sinkhole opened up back in May, leaving a nearly 7-foot void.

“One of the difficulties I have is I go out and take a walk every day, you know I have to use a walker and sometimes I can’t even get to the other side of the street,” said Lawrence Reynolds.

“People don’t want to wait.” added Frey. “They are trying to take shortcuts.”

FOX43 reached out to North Londonderry Police Department to see how they are enforcing the issues people are seeing and while no one was available for comment, we did see an on- duty officer trying to monitor the issue.

PennDOT say they hope to have temporary fixes done on route 422 before the July 4 holiday weekend.

A major repair plan is scheduled to begin Tuesday July 9.