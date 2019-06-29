× Police arrest man in Delaware wanted for Carlisle assault

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a man near Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, who was wanted for an assault in Carlisle.

On June 29, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of John Wolfe.

Wolfe, 43, was wanted in connection to an assault that happened on June 21 in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle.

Police say the victim of the assault reported that Wolfe punched, kicked and pistol-whipped him over a debt.

Officers got an arrest warrant charging Wolfe with aggravated assault but they were unable to find him and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to assist.

On June 28 at 8 p.m. fugitive task force members arrested Wolfe at a campground near Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. During the arrest, officers say they discovered a twelve gauge pump action shotgun, a crossbow, approximately 8.9 grams of Methamphetamine and 73.5 grams of marijuana seeds, as well as drug paraphernalia, and over $2,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Wolfe is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Delaware State Police have charged Wolfe with possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth), possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, and being a fugitive from justice.

U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use or threat of violence against victims occurs. By working with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice, communities throughout Pennsylvania become safer and more secure.”

Wolfe was sent to the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $183,600 cash bond.