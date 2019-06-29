Showers and storms come to an end tonight and humidity falls Sunday!

STORMS ENDING LATE: We had strong storms that rolled through early Saturday afternoon bringing torrential downpours, large hail, and damaging winds. The main line of storms has moved far east, but a cold front is expected to cross through tonight. Ahead of that front, it is possible a few showers and storms could still move through late tonight. We will dry out entirely during the overnight period, and dew points should drop off a bit leading to a nicer second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of year and we will finally fall out of the 90s. We officially checked off our first heat wave of the season with 3 days in a row of 90s — Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There are more 90s in the forecast, but we will have a nice break from the extreme heat and humidity Sunday.

HUMIDITY RETURNS NEXT WEEK: The break from the heat and humidity is brief. We will start off the new work week on a comfortable note with dew points likely to drop into low 50s! As another ridge builds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, warmer and muggier air will make a return. Dew points will climb back into the humid category by Monday evening. By Tuesday, we’ll be back in the muggy to steamy dew points. This tropical air mass looks to keep itself firmly planted in place and sitting right over us through the weekend. Temperatures will be warming up through the week as well!

MORE 90S COMING: Our first 90 degree day of the year and our first heat wave of the season all happened in one week. We have really rung summer in and more 90s are right around the corner. We will stay pretty seasonable for thsi time of year Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will sky rocket again. Another heat wave is likely late next week as temperatures make another run for the 90s Tuesday through Thursday. It looks like the 90s could even hold through the first half of next weekend! Get ready for some more serious summer heat.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash