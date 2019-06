× Three adults; three children displaced by fire in York

YOrk, Pa. – Fire crews battled a house fire in York, Saturday morning.

The fire broke out before 10 a.m on the 400 block of Salem Avenue.

York City Fire Department said the fire was confined to the third floor.

The blaze displaced three adults and three children. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews estimate damages at $50,000. 00.