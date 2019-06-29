Vintage arcade and museum opens in Ephrata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The heavily anticipated vintage arcade and museum opened its doors today to gamers in Lancaster County and worldwide.

Gameseum: Mega-Arcade and Museum features dozens of classic arcade games, refurbished by the owner, along with pinball machines, skee-ball, shuffle bowling and much more.

The 3,000 square foot retro arcade and museum is located near the former train station in Ephrata.

At the grand opening, players could pay $10 to get in and play as many games as they wanted for an hour or they could pay $25 for the day.

The owner Steven Van Splinter Jr. started collecting retro games when he was just a teen.

"I started out collecting them, like I said, when I was 16. And at that time, I don't think opening an arcade really crossed my mind, but then I got so many and fell in love with fixing them and really fell in love with other people enjoy them and watching them, my friends and family, and I just loved it," Van Splinter said, "So I was just like 'ok, I think I want to open an arcade, you know? I couldn't imagine a better job for me, someone who loves them so much, so it's awesome."

Gameseum is open Sunday through Thursday between noon and 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays until midnight.