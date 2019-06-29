Wheel-A-Thon 22nd anniversary in Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Kids in Dauphin County were rewarded with new bikes for being good students.

On June 29, the Wesley United Methodist Church in Middletown hosted the 22nd annual Wheel-A-Thon.

Hundreds of students got a brand new bicycle for getting good grades in school.

Kids in grades three through twelve in Dauphin County were eligible to receive their bike.

Parents had to present their child's final report card to register.

"Sometimes kids can't get a bike, because their grades weren't good, and they'll come back the next year and show me that they're coming to get their bike," said Pastor James Lyles, "If they want their bike, they'll change their attitude and buckle down and do the schoolwork."