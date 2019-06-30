15th Annual Perry County Auto Meet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. -- People gathered today at Lupfer's Grove in Carroll Township for the annual Perry County Auto Meet.

The event was hosted by the Shermans Dale Community Fire Company and spectators got to see all kinds of vehicles including vintage fire trucks.

There were also hourly trivia questions with prizes and the first 300 vehicles received dash plaques.

Frank Sheafer, head of registration said, "This is a relaxing car show because there isn't a competition for trophies or anything. it's just a lot of fun on the grass and in the shade. A lot of people come for the good and it's just a relaxing day."

This was the 15th year for the event.