Family displaced after kitchen fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A family is displaced after crews battled a kitchen fire in Mount Joy Township.

The fire broke out after 11 p.m, Saturday on the 800 block of Bellaire Road.

Fire crews found light smoke coming from the home when they arrived at the scene.

Crews were able to locate the fire in the kitchen and extinguish it.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.