Making another run for a heat wave this week!

90S GALORE AHEAD: Temperatures on Sunday afternoon once again got back up into the mid to upper 80s, but this was our cool down from the 90s. One more cooler day is likely for Monday to start off the new work week before our next heat wave settles in. Temperatures Tuesday through Friday will likely be in the low 90s, making for an unseasonably hot week ahead. While these are not record breaking, we will likely be about 5-7 degrees above average through the week. On top of that, dew points will be rising as well. The cold front that crossed through late last night has allowed our humidity to drop, but this is only brief. Dew points climb back into the 60s and 70s for all of next week. This coming week can be described as sweaty, sizzling, and sweltering.

STORMY WEEK AHEAD: With the heat and humidity, we will also be monitoring some small storm chances this week. We will likely escape mainly dry Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but some slightly better chances lie in the second half of the work week. Monday should be a comfortable day despite humidity rising, we will remain dry to start the new work week. As dew points rise back up into the 70s, the environment will once again become rich with moisture. Just a stray storm or two are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but closing in on the holiday weekend — we get better storm chances. Weak ripples of energy through the upper levels of the atmosphere will force warm and humid air to rise and condense. Storm activity will be more likely Thursday and Friday.

HOT, HUMID, STORMY HOLIDAY: Looking ahead to the 4th of July, at this time it appears we will likely have to deal with a few storms. Temperatures will be hot in the upper 80s and low 90s along with high humidity. You’ll want to spend the dry hours of the day, which will likely be the morning — by the pool! Storms are likely to roll in during the afternoon and evening hours. It will not be a washout, but it definitely looks like some wet weather is to be expected for the holiday.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash