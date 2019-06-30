Mayor enforces curfew in York
YORK, Pa. – York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and the York City Police Department are enforcing a curfew for minors in York.
According to Article 737- Minors-Curfew, all youths out between 11 pm and 6 pm may be subject to a citation unless they are with a guardian.
The Mayor posted the announcement on his Facebook Page.
In the statement the mayor says that over the past three years many victims and perpetrators of crime have been minors. He also states that the curfew is being enforced to protect the City’s youth but doesn’t want to make people feel victimized or discrimanated against.