× Police arrest man on a rape charge in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested for rape and indecent assault charges in Chambersburg according to police.

Police say on June 28 Jose Aguilar-Mesa, 39, allegedly forced himself on a female victim and held down the victim’s hands to restrain her.

Aguilar-Mesa is currently incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing.