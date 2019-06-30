× Soldier’s homecoming surprises mom at Brown’s Orchards

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Saturday morning Army Private Cody Martin surprised his mom at the Brown Bean Cafe at Brown’s Orchards and it was all captured on video.

Kym Martin had not seen her son Cody, who was stationed in Louisiana, for six months.

He decided to come home to surprise his mom before he’s deployed for an undetermined amount of time.

Mom Kym Martin said she was very surprised because her son had led her to believe he wasn’t sure if he was going to get to visit before being deployed.

The surprise reunion was organized by Kym Martin’s parents.