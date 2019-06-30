× State Auditor General announces run for Congress

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced his run for Congress, Sunday.

He is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Harrisburg-area 10th District which has been held by Republican Representative Scott Perry.

DePasquale made the announcement on his Twitter page.

In response to the Auditor General’s announcement, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania Communications Director Jason Gottesman, made the following statement:

“Eugene DePasquale is a fraud.

“DePasquale has such little respect for the voters of Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District that he’s already started off his Congressional campaign by lying to them about his future intentions.

“Egregiously, DePasquale has been a fraud and a failure as Auditor General, holding himself out as an independent fiscal watchdog, all the while jet-setting across Pennsylvania while expensing taxpayers for nearly $100,000 as he used his official office to boost his personal political profile in advance of this Congressional announcement.”

DePasquale will be at Astoria Diner York, Monday.