× State Police investigate death of Dauphin County man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – State Police are investigating the death of an elderly man in Dauphin County.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 100 block North Hill Drive, Saturday night for a report of an assault.

State Police found 77-year-old Larry Buffenmeyer Senior with multiple injuries.

Buffenmeyer was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he died, Sunday morning.

State police say a silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox registered to Buffenmeyer was missing from the home’s driveway. Police believe that the vehicle was stolen.

According to authorities, the Pennsylvania registration on the vehicle is GLR-5782.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-671-7500.