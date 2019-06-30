The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania highlights historic Reading Railroad

Posted 10:48 PM, June 30, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg began a week-long highlight of the famous Reading Railroad during Reading Railroad Days.

The centerpiece is a detailed HO scale model train layout of the Reading Railroad, operated by members of the Reading Company Technical & Historical Society in the museum’s climate-controlled Rolling Stock Hall.

Visitors can also view Reading Company equipment from the museum’s collection, including the 101-year-old tank engine No. 1251.

In the early 19th century the Reading Railroad Company transported anthracite coal through Pennsylvania to Delaware and New Jersey making it a critical asset for the coal and energy industry.

Juliette O'Connor, an educator at the museum said, "Not only is it important to Pennsylvania, but it really made a national mark because at one point The Reading Company was one of the largest corporations in the world. There's a natural inclination to want to get involved in railroads because they have a mark in almost every community in America."

Reading Railroad Days will run until July 7.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.