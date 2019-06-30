WEEKEND ALBUM: Soldier surprise at Brown’s Orchards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A soldier surprise happened at Brown's Orchards this weekend. Army Private Cody Martin of York came home on leave before being deployed. The 22-year-old, who was stationed in Louisiana, surprised his mom with breakfast. The last time she saw her son was six months ago. For weeks he led her to believe he was waiting for the approval.

