Auditor General DePasquale talks about his decision to run for a congressional seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Auditor General Eugene DePasquale made a stop at Astoria Diner in West York Monday, a day after he announced that he will run for Congress.

DePasquale met with people in the diner and and talked about his decision to run for the 10th district congressional seat, taking on incumbent Congressman Scott Perry.

"Wwe were colleagues together in the general assembly," DePasquale said of the congressman. "Get along with him, we're both fans of The Doors, but his approach to governing is something I completely disagree with. When he said that literally no federal worker lives paycheck to paycheck, I was stunned by that. It's going to be a vigorous campaign on the issues but my hope is that it will not be personal."

Congressman Perry's campaign issued this statement regarding DePasquale's campaign announcement