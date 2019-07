Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Crews are on the scene of a fire at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County.

Dispatch says a front-end loader caught fire as it was working in the sinkhole.

According to Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parson, buildings have been evacuated. Fire Police are also directing traffic.

🚨Building Fire reported at Tanger Outlets. Buildings evacuated. Fire outside buildings in parking lot as well. Fire Police directing traffic. No road closures reported, but you may wish to avoid the area. — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) July 1, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

The call came in at 4:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.Â