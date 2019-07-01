Fire breaks out as construction crews repair sinkhole at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A fire that broke out at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County Monday afternoon was extinguished approximately an hour after it started, officials said.

The blaze started around 4:20 p.m.

According to officials, construction crews were working on reinstalling a draining system -- stacking crates and sealing a plastic-like tarp around them with hot tools -- when they noticed smoke and then fire erupted.

No one was injured.

Officials said that the site is now in the hands of property management and the construction team. Utilities have been turned off at buildings around it.

This story has been updated from its previous version.