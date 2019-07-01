× Former Sixers’ guard J.J. Redick to join Pelicans on two-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers’ best single-season three-point shooter is heading south.

G J.J. Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Redick, 35, averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game with the Sixers last season, en route to hitting the single-season record for three-point shots made in franchise history.

Now, he will take his deep range to New Orleans to join a young Pelicans squad.

Redick joins G Jimmy Butler in departing the Sixers thus far.