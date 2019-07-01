MIAMI, FL - APRIL 21: JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks to score in the first quarter against the Miami Heat during Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on April 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Former Sixers’ guard J.J. Redick to join Pelicans on two-year deal
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 21: JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks to score in the first quarter against the Miami Heat during Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on April 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Sixers’ best single-season three-point shooter is heading south.
G J.J. Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Redick, 35, averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game with the Sixers last season, en route to hitting the single-season record for three-point shots made in franchise history.
Now, he will take his deep range to New Orleans to join a young Pelicans squad.
Redick joins G Jimmy Butler in departing the Sixers thus far.