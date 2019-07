× Harrisburg man dies after motorcycle crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 30-year-old Harrisburg man has died after a motorcycle crash.

According to police, the crash occurred on June 30 around 8:00 p.m. on Nyes Road in South Hanover Township.

After an investigation, police say that the motorcycle struck a guide rail, causing the crash.

