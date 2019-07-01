Humidity remains in check for one more day on Monday before the heat and high humidity make a comeback!

COMFY START TO WEEK: Humidity levels are more comfortable to start the new work week, but that’s expected to change fast. Temperatures are beginning in the upper 50s to middle 60s with plenty of sunshine and the pleasant humidity levels. The rest of the day features plenty of sunshine and a slow increase in humidity starts during the afternoon. Monday temperatures come down just a touch compared to Sunday, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. This is seasonable for this time of year. The humidity continues to increase through the night, and it’s uncomfortable again by the morning. Lows dip into the middle to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

TURNING TOASTY AGAIN THROUGH THE 4th: The heat returns once again and so does the humidity on Tuesday. Expect sunshine mixed with some clouds. Temperatures reach the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. A couple showers or thunderstorms are possible, but many should stay dry. Heat indices reach the lower to middle 90s. Wednesday brings more of the same. Temperatures make a go at 90 degrees again, with the chance for a couple showers or thunderstorms. Heat indices are in the middle to upper 90s. It’s still hot and humid for the 4th of July. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with even higher humidity levels. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, so keep that in mind for outdoor plans. Have a plan to move indoors should it be necessary. Heat indices could reach 100 degrees in many locations! Friday is more or less a repeat. Expect more heat and very uncomfortable, steamy humidity levels. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat indices back near 100 degrees again. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A break in the pattern should slowly work into South Central PA through the weekend. In the meantime, Saturday brings more heat and humidity. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. Sunday brings the chance for a couple showers or thunderstorms as the pattern finally shows sign of breaking. It’s still muggy and warm, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday!

-Andrea Michaels