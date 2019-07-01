Kevin Durant to sign contract with Brooklyn Nets

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is heading to New York City.

The NBA player announced on Instagram Sunday night he would sign a contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

The announcement was shared on the Instagram account for The Boardroom, Durant’s new series for ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the four-year, $164 million deal.

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors ruptured his right Achilles tendon

Durant has made the All-NBA first team six times and joined the Golden State Warriors in free agency in 2016. The team nabbed two straight NBA championships and made it to the finals this year before losing to the Toronto Raptors.

Durant tore his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 Finals and is expected to miss the 2019-20 season. Durant is one of the top players in the NBA when he’s not nursing an injury.

The 30-year-old previously shot down a $31.5 million player option on his contract with Golden State.

Kyrie Irving, who played last season with the Boston Celtics, and DeAndre Jordan, who’s currently on the New York Knicks’ roster, are also expected to sign with the Nets, according to ESPN.

