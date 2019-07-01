× Local drivers defend turf at Lincoln Speedweek event

ABBOTTSTOWN – Call it a sprint car stay-cation. Racing every single night in our backyard for Pennsylvania Speedweek. Monday Night’s event is at Lincoln Speedway and the local drivers once again defend their home turf with distinction.

7-time track champion Brian Montieth holds off NASCAR’s Kyle Larson for his 64th win at Lincoln and the $7,000. Freddie Rahmer remains on top of the Speedweek points standings. Next stop is Grandview Speedway on Tuesday Night with a purse of $10,000.

Here’s coverage of the event from FOX43 Sports: