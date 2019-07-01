× Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead Monday, prompting the postponement of a game with the Texas Rangers, officials said.

Skaggs, 27, was found unresponsive Monday afternoon at a Hilton hotel in Southlake, a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, police said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. foul play is not believed to be a factor at this point, and a police spokesman said suicide “is not suspected,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the Angels tweeted.

In a statement, the Texas Rangers said Monday’s game with the Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington was postponed and will be made up at a later date.

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the statement said. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

Skaggs attended Santa Monica High School in California. The Angels drafted him in 2009, according to his biography. He made his Major League Baseball debut on August 22, 2012, and pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

“We are heartbroken with this tragic news. Tyler began his MLB career as a Diamondback and he will always be remembered here as a great teammate and wonderful young man,” Derrick Hall, Diamondbacks president and CEO, said in a statement.

Skaggs wore No. 45. His nickname was “Swaggy,” according to his bio. He pitched Saturday for the Angels, completing 4 1/3 innings in the team’s game against the Oakland A’s at Angel Stadium, according to MLB.com.

He had a 7-7 record this year. He was 28-38 for his MLB career, with a 4.41 ERA, according to his bio.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

The rest of the series with the Angels will continue as scheduled starting Tuesday, Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels told television station KDFW. But that could change, he said.

A new marriage

Skaggs was married at the end of 2018, according to both his and his wife’s Instagram accounts. Photos show them kissing and embracing on their wedding day.

A December 31 post on Skaggs’ Instagram page showing him and his wife said: “2018 was the best year yet.”

Carli Skaggs on Sunday night shared a photo of her husband wearing a cowboy hat. That night, Tyler Skaggs posted a picture on his Instagram account of what appears to be teammates wearing cowboy hats, standing near a plane.

“Howdy y’all,” Skaggs’ post said. “#TexasRoadtrip”

‘We love you, 45’

The Los Angeles Times reported the Angels’ clubhouse did not open on Monday and the team and traveling party left the Rangers stadium after learning of Skaggs’ death.

“There were a lot of pretty emotional guys in our clubhouse. Some guys knew him. Guys were physically shaken,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said, the Times reported. “This isn’t something we deal with on a daily basis.”

In Anaheim, a banner honoring Skaggs was hoisted outside Angel Stadium. Mourners left flowers and memorabilia in front of the stadium. “RIP 45,” was written on an Angels hat.

Skaggs’ death stirred memories of the death of another Angels players a decade ago. One fan wore the jersey of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Nick Adenhart, 22, who was killed in a car crash in 2009 in California.

Jonathan Pickens, an Angels fan from Orange County, posted a picture of the memorial for Skaggs on social media. Pickens told CNN he heard the news of Skaggs’ death and “felt like we had to get up and go to be there to pay respect.”

Angels star outfielder Mike Trout, who was drafted with Skaggs, posted on Twitter: “Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. … Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45,” the post said.