Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday, prompting the postponement of a game with the Texas Rangers, officials said.

Skaggs, 27, was found in a hotel room in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, police said.

Skaggs was unresponsive at about 2:18 p.m. in a Hilton hotel room in Southlake, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No foul play is suspected at this point, police said.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the Angels tweeted.

In a statement, the Texas Rangers said Monday’s game with the Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington was postponed.

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the statement said. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

The Angels drafted Skaggs in 2009, according to his biography. He made his debut on August 22, 2012.

Skaggs last pitched Saturday, completing 4.1 innings in a game against the Oakland A’s at Angel Stadium, according to MLB.com.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”