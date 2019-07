× Man acting as 89-year-old’s power of attorney allegedly took over $200K from her

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Newmanstown man acting as an 89-year-old woman’s power of attorney is accused of taking $239,823 from her, according to State Police.

The theft occurred between January 2014 and December 2017.

Barry Scaringi, 63, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception, court documents show.