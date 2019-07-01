× Man facing charges after traffic stop reveals ‘possible’ grenades, loaded gun, methamphetamine

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed possible hand grenades, a loaded gun and methamphetamine.

Melvin Hartman, 54, is facing numerous firearms and drug offenses after the traffic stop.

On June 30 around 9:15 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township for not displaying a registration plate.

According to the police release, during the stop and subsequent investigation, it was found that there was an outstanding warrant for Hartman’s arrest on a previous drug offense.

Police say when they attempted to take Hartman into custody, he resisted, but was taken into custody after a brief altercation.

After searching Hartman’s vehicle, police found two devices that appeared to be two hand grenades, a loaded firearm, and approximately seven grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The State Police Hazardous Devices and Explosive Section was summoned to the scene to examine the two devices that appeared to be hand grenades, but further testing will be required to determine if they were capable of being detonated.

Hartman was taken to Lancaster County Central Arraignment to face arraignment on his charges.