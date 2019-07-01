× New App users get one hour FREE Parking in Lancaster in July

LANCASTER, PA.– All new users of the Park Lancaster or ParkMobile app in the City of Lancaster will receive a free hour of on-street parking in July.

New app users can download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play and redeem the discount with the promotional code “LancFreeHour.” The promotion will run from July 1-31. It also takes place during the inaugural Lancaster City Indie Retail Week, from July 15-21, when downtown businesses will offer specials to customers.

“We introduced the ParkMobile parking app, branded as Park Lancaster, to make it easier for residents and visitors to park,” said Larry J. Cohen, CAPP, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority. “It’s convenient and easy to use the app on your mobile phone. You don’t have to look for the correct coins or find a credit card.

“You can download either the Park Lancaster or ParkMobile app – and use either app in any location that offers ParkMobile app parking,” said Cohen.

ParkMobile is available in 16 cities across Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, York, State College, and more. Nearby locations with ParkMobile include Baltimore, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Rehoboth Beach, DE.

The free hour of parking promotion is being offered on the fifth-year anniversary of the Park Lancaster and ParkMobile app use in Lancaster. To encourage people to use the parking app, ParkMobile stickers and signage are posted on parking kiosks and meters around the Central Business District.

“The mobile parking app is the biggest change I’ve seen in on-street parking in the past 30 years,” said Cohen. “We are excited about the success of this program and look forward to seeing it continue to grow.