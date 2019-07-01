× One person taken to the hospital after shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

On June 30 around 6:35 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Moore Street in Harrisburg for a report of a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Police say an investigation into the shooting is going.

If anyone has any information relevant to the shooting, you’re asked to call police at 717-558-6900.