Peach Bottom man facing charges after allegedly striking, attempting to strangle victim

Posted 7:56 AM, July 1, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Peach Bottom man is facing charges after he allegedly struck and attempted to strangle a victim.

Jason Andrews, 22, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges for the incident.

On May 26 around 11:30 p.m., Alexander allegedly struck a victim multiple times with a closed fist.

He also allegedly placed his hands around the victim’s neck and attempted to strangle them.

Police noted in their report that the victim suffered a visible injury from the alleged assault, and Andrews was placed into custody.

Now, he is facing charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.