× Peach Bottom man facing charges after allegedly striking, attempting to strangle victim

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Peach Bottom man is facing charges after he allegedly struck and attempted to strangle a victim.

Jason Andrews, 22, is facing strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges for the incident.

On May 26 around 11:30 p.m., Alexander allegedly struck a victim multiple times with a closed fist.

He also allegedly placed his hands around the victim’s neck and attempted to strangle them.

Police noted in their report that the victim suffered a visible injury from the alleged assault, and Andrews was placed into custody.

Now, he is facing charges.