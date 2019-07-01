× PennDOT offers holiday travel information for Independence Day travel planning

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– With many Pennsylvanians expected to celebrate Independence Day with a getaway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging motorists to “Know Before You Go” by checking the “Holiday Travel Restrictions” page at www.511PA.com before planning their holiday travel.

While PennDOT will remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible, the “Holiday Travel Restrictions” page allows the public to view interstate restrictions that will be in place during the holiday travel period.

“Using our 511PA service to alert the public to holiday travel restrictions is just another way that we put our data to work for motorists,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “This valuable tool allows drivers to more easily see planned as well as unexpected traffic issues before traveling.”

The public can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511PA.com. The service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. Motorists can also see active construction projects at www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT