Sobriety checkpoints reinstated; police in Lancaster County plan "roving patrol" operation for July 4 period DUI enforcement

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Despite sobriety checkpoints being reinstated, police say a large scale “roving patrol” operation is planned for the coming days around the July 4 holiday.

This announcement comes even after a House Bill 1614 passed late last week that allowed stationary checkpoints to resume for the time being, and is awaiting signature from Gov. Tom Wolf.

Lancaster County police have noted that DUI enforcement plans for the July 4 period will include “roving patrols” or mobile officers on the roads that will be targeting signs of impaired driving.

Police note that each year, there are six DUI-related crashes involving injury or death over the July 4 holiday in Lancaster County over the past five years.

“That is a jarring statistic. And they are not merely numbers; each crash involved injury or a loss of life,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said.