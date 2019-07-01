× Police investigate home invasion robbery in York City

YORK — A York City Police spokesperson confirmed to FOX43 Monday that the department is investigating a home invasion robbery.

The York Dispatch was first to report the news.

According to the spokesperson, Officer Derek Hartman, an 18-year-old was robbed in his apartment on West Poplar Street around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

The officer said two men, who had their faces covered, walked into the apartment, pointed guns at the victim and demanded money. The victim told police that he gave them money and they then left.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

