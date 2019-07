× Police investigate reports of thefts from vehicles in Spring Grove

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Southwestern Regional Police are investigating six reports of thefts from vehicles in Spring Grove.

Police say the thefts occurred Sunday.

According to police, several pieces of property were located. Among them include women’s jewelry, bags and paperwork.

If you believe these items could be yours, or if you were also a victim of theft, please contact Officer Holly Rowland at 717-225-1333 ext. 114.