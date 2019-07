× Police investigating two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle took place Monday evening in West Lampeter Township.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Route 222 and Hans Herr Drive, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT says there were injuries but couldn’t specify as to how many people were injured or the severity.

Police were on scene investigating.