× Police: Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in West Lampeter Township, police say.

The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Route 222 at Hans Herr Drive, according to police.

Police say a Honda Odyssey stopped a stop sign on Hans Herr Drive and drove into the intersection to go west on Route 222.

At that time, the motorcyclist, 43-year-old Jason Wienhold, was heading east on Route 222.

According to police, the motorcycle skidded and Wienhold, of Lancaster, laid the bike on its side. The motorcycle and Wienhold then skidded across the pavement.