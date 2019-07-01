× Police: Motorcyclist taken to hospital with severe injuries following crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist sustained severe injuries Monday after the bike crashed in Dauphin County, according to police.

Police say the driver lost control of the motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. while traveling on the interchange bridge of Route 322 and Route 422.

The motorcycle went down on its side and the driver was thrown to the pavement. The driver sustained severe injuries and was transported to Hershey Medical Center, police add.

The eastbound lanes of Route 322 and Route 422 were shut down for approximately two hours while investigators worked at the scene.

Anyone who witnesses the crash should contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.