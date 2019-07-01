Police seek identify of man & woman accused of stealing credit cards, making fraudulent purchases worth thousands

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify a man and woman accused of stealing credit cards out of vehicles, and making thousands of dollars of fraudulent charges at several Weis Markets stores.

On June 25, police took several reports of vehicle break ins in West Manchester Township.

Police say that during those break ins, credit cards were stolen out of vehicle and then used to make thousands of dollars of fraudulent purchases at several Weis Markets stores in the area.

Anyone who is able to identify the above pictured suspects is asked to contact the West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.