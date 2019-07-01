× Police seek identity of American flag thieves in Gettysburg

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Gettysburg Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals wanted for questioning in regards to the theft of three American flags.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police say one of the suspects was seen on video ripping an American flag down from the flag pole in the area of the 200 block of North Stratton Street.

Anyone with information should contact PFC Bryan Holden at 717-334-1168 or leave a tip here.