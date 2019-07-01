PSP searching for stolen car in homicide investigation of elderly Dauphin County man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - An elderly Dauphin County man is dead after being beaten in his home. Pennsylvania State Police issuing a lookout for the victim's car. They believe the car was taken by whomever attacked the man.

The vehicle is described as a 2013 Chevy Equinox with the license plate GLR-5782. Investigators believe the person who took this car is also responsible for beating 77-year-old Larry Buffenmeyer Sr., leading to his death. The license plate has been entered in the National Crime Information Center Database.

"If any police officer would run that tag it would immediately alert them the vehicle is stolen," said Trooper Megan Frazer. "So, it's kind of our way of putting it into the database that other police departments, not just state police but any other state or local department can see it is stolen."

Police were called around 10 p.m. Saturday for a reported assault at Buffenmeyer Sr.'s home, which is tucked behind trees and not visible from the 100 block of North Hill Drive in East Hanover Township. There they found Buffenmeyer Sr. badly beaten. Buffenmeyer Sr. suffered trauma to the head from a blunt force object, according to Police. He was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he died early Sunday morning.

"This was a very unfortunate crime." said Tpr. Frazer. "So, it's a 77 year old male, elderly. Someone like this is a very troubled person and we do not want that person to be out in public."

Investigators are exploring every avenue, interviewing the man's family and friends, all whom have been cooperating. The biggest hurdle, how secluded this area is.

"We don't have a house nearby who could have heard anything. We don't have surveillance like we would in a city," said Tpr. Frazer. "So, being in a secluded area, it makes it a little more difficult."

Police say if you see a 2013 silver Chevy Equinox with license plate GLR-5782, do not approach it, and instead call 911.